Weather Alert

...STORMS ON THE INCREASE THROUGH DAYBREAK... SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE AND INTENSITY OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AS OF 220 AM. THE ACTIVITY WILL EVENTUALLY MOVE INTO SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WEST KENTUCKY. THE SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF VERY HEAVY RAINFALL, FREQUENT AND DANGEROUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND POSSIBLY GUSTY WINDS UP TO 35 MPH. IF STORMS START TO TRACK OVER THE SAME AREAS, FLASH FLOODING WILL BECOME A CONCERN.