MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The former McCracken County High School volunteer fishing coach accused of sexual abuse of a student plead guilty to two charges on Thursday.
John Parks was facing one count of sexual abuse and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
He was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student.
The student said he was a member of the high school fishing team and that his coach, Parks, touched him on the butt and the upper thigh area between 50 and 100 times.
On Thursday, Parks plead guilty to a charge of attempted sexual abuse and one charge of possession of child pornography.
The sexual abuse charge was amended to a charge of attempted sexual abuse.
The other 10 possession of child pornography charges were dismissed by the court.
Sentencing has been scheduled for April 17. An 18 month sentence is being recommended.