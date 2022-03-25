Best-selling author and former White House photographer Pete Souza will speak at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Clemens Fine Arts Center Saturday as the center's Featured Artist of the Season.
Souza was an official White House photographer for President Ronald Reagan from 1983 to 1989, and he returned to the White House in the 2000s to serve as President Barack Obama's chief official White House photographer and director of the White House photo office.
Between those two stints at the White House, Souza worked as a photojournalist and freelance photographer. From 1998 to 2007, he worked for the Chicago Tribune's Washington, D.C., bureau. As a freelancer, he has worked for National Geographic and Life magazines. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, Souza was one of the first journalists to cover the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan. According to his official bio, Souza covered the fall of Kabul after crossing the Hindu Kush mountains on horseback in 3 feet of snow.
Souza has published multiple books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" and "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," as well as "Unguarded Moments: Behind-The-Scenes Photographs of President Ronald Reagan," and "Images of Greatness: An Intimate Look at the Presidency of Ronald Reagan."
His 2020 documentary "The Way I See It," brings a behind-the-scenes look at the presidencies of Obama and Reagan through Souza's eyes.
Souza's lecture at the Clemens Fine Arts Center is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit artsinfocus.org.