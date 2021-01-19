PADUCAH — A former WPSD journalist, now a reporter in Washington, D.C., is sharing her experiences and perspective leading up to the presidential inauguration.
Juliana Valencia, a former reporter and anchor for WPSD Local 6, is now working for NBC4 Washington. On Tuesday, the night before the presidential inauguration, she FaceTimed Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt from the area of Dupont Circle and Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Washington, D.C.
"I am about three miles away from the Capitol. Think about between, like, from the station to Paducah Tilghman," Valencia explained of her location, comparing it to the Local 6 studios and Paducah Tilghman High School. "So, a little under 3 miles. But then, this is how far the perimeter has gone, and you can see that this is one of the checkpoints. There's military vehicles, National Guard, and at first we only had like 10,000, but now it's upwards to 25,000. And it's just, a lot of security for the inauguration compared to years past."
Valencia said that despite the heavy military presence, she feels safe. There are layers of checkpoints required to get anywhere near the Capitol grounds, the White House, and other federal facilities. Security is enhanced to an unprecedented degree this year, after a mob of pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
"It's very difficult to get even close to the Capitol. I would say anyone, people aren't encouraged to come, but if anyone even did try to come, this is kind of as far as they would get, which is a little under 3 miles from the main area," Valencia said, adding that people who live in the checkpoint zone are dealing with obstacles. "Even, like, delivery drivers, if they don't have credentials to, like, go into that area, they can't deliver their packages. So, the people who are in there, they're inconvenienced even more."
There is a healthy amount of disappointment among locals who look forward to the celebrations and the economic boost that comes with a presidential inauguration. This year, especially, said Valencia, has been hard on businesses dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. Now, they have the fallout of a scaled down inauguration.
"We were speaking to a florist the other day, and she said she was really just looking forward for this for her business," Valencia said. "For the people who live here, for the businesses that look forward to this every four years, whether it's caterers, or florists, and it's just, people have told me when they, like living here and going through inauguration, it's a celebration. And this is more just, well, let's just hope this happens peacefully."
As a journalist reporting there for the past year, Valencia said what she's seeing and experiencing now is surreal.
"We have security whenever we're out reporting, and we've gone through gas mask training. I have my own gas mask," Valencia said. "A very important time in our history."
Valencia stressed that she feels very safe as a citizen and a journalist with the amount of security present in the city.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Central Time. Tune in to WPSD Local 6 to watch the inauguration.