PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died.
Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness.
She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for many years. She was a member of Paducah Professional Women, where she served as treasurer. In 2018, she was recognized with a 2018 PPW Award of Excellence for Service with Passion.
Local 6 will share information about her funeral arrangements once they are finalized.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and daughter at this time.