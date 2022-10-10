Dawn Mallory obit.jpg

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. 

Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. 

She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for many years. She was a member of Paducah Professional Women, where she served as treasurer. In 2018, she was recognized with a 2018 PPW Award of Excellence for Service with Passion. 

Local 6 will share information about her funeral arrangements once they are finalized. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and daughter at this time. 