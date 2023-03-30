TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Several people died after multiple helicopters crashed in Trigg County Wednesday night. It happened between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road around 9:35 p.m.
Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant tells WPSD two military helicopters were involved in the crash. The crewmembers, from Fort Campbell 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident happened.
Fort Campbell is not releasing any information about the crewmembers, saying the command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families. In a post on Twitter, however, the 101st Airborne Division did confirm there were "several casualties."
We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties.— 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) March 30, 2023
In a post on Facebook, Governor Andy Beshear says more information will be shared when it's available.
East Golden Pond Fire Department was called to help extinguish the fires on the helicopters, focusing on three areas between Lancaster Road and Bobby Light Road, according to WKDZ.
Kentucky State Police, alongside military investigators and several other agencies, are on the scene investigating. KSP says it is working with the U.S. Army.
Trigg County Emergency Management says this is all the information they could give when Local 6 called a little after midnight.
