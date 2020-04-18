FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Saturday, the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell deployed another medical unit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to help with the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.
Fort Campbell says about 70 soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company are scheduled to provide support in Boston, following the 300 soldiers of the 531st Hospital Center who deployed last month to New York.
Fort Campbell says the soldiers of the 501st are trained and proficient in a variety of medical capabilities, including immediate and routine medical treatment, dental and X-rays, patient care, and ground medical evacuation.
Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26, and approximately ten Soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade, who deployed April 14 to the northeast region.