FORT CAMPBELL, KY— U.S. Army base Fort Campbell will be increasing security "due to heightened tensions in the Middle East", according to a Facebook post that was shared on their official Facebook page.
It says "Fort Campbell has implemented additional security measures at all gates. We apologize for any inconvenience, but want everyone to be prepared for longer than normal entry times so you can plan accordingly."
They go on to clarify that there are no specified or credible threats against the army base, it's soldiers, or units, but the base is taking "an abundance of caution".
There is no set end date for the increased security. They say it will be up to Fort Campbell leadership when to decide to go back to normal operations.