LYON COUNTY, KY — A Fort Campbell, Tennessee, man was killed when his car crashed in Lyon County, Kentucky, Sunday.
Kentucky State Police investigators say 21-year-old Callum B. McKerr of Fort Campbell was driving eastbound on Silver Trail Road early Sunday morning when his Subaru Impreza left the road and hit a tree.
Investigators believe the crash happened sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. A little after 5 a.m., a passing driver saw the crashed car and reported the wreck to authorities. Mckerr was pronounced dead by the Lyon County coroner.
KSP says investigators have determined that McKerr was the only person in the car, and he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
State police were assisted at the crash site by Lyon County EMS, the Lyon County Coroner's Office, Grand Rivers Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service. KSP says Trooper Nathan Day is continuing to investigate the collision.
While the official address of the Fort Campbell Army installation is in Kentucky, two-thirds of the installation is in Tennessee.