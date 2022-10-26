FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says staff members are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week.
The post said in a news release Tuesday that the fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training.
Clinton Allen is Directorate of Public Works conservation branch chief. He said workers are using back fires to make a buffer and keep the fire from getting closer to the boundary with Land Between the Lakes.
The fire has burned through several hundred acres in an area where controlled burns are held each year.
Anyone concerned about smoke and fire can contact dispatch, range control or the fire desk at 270-798-4122.
More details: https://bit.ly/3FoYrqG