FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier has died in a training exercise, the Army said.
Spc. James T. Roberts, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Thursday after being struck by a military vehicle during the early morning exercise in a Fort Campbell training area, the Army post said in a statement. Another soldier was injured but is recovering.
The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the cause of the accident, the statement said.
Roberts was assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
He joined the Army in 2018 as a military intelligence and deployed for seven months in 2020 along the southwest U.S border.
“Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts,” said Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, who was Roberts’ squadron commander.
He is survived by his wife, son and mother.