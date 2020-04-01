FORT CAMPBELL, KY — A Fort Campbell soldier has tested positive for COVID-19. The 101st Airborne Division says this is the first service member at Fort Campbell to test positive for the virus.
The first COVID-19 case confirmed on the base was announced last week. That individual is a dependent of a military retiree at Fort Campbell.
In a news release sent Wednesday, the 101st Airborne says the soldier who tested positive is assigned to the tenant unit, but is currently isolated in their off-post residence.
Once they received the test result, the release says Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals made sure the soldier was receiving medical care, and immediately began contact tracing to find out if anyone else may have been exposed through contact with the soldier. Anyone found to be at risk will be notified directly, the 101st Airborne says.
The release says health professionals and post leaders are working with civilian authorities nearby to find out if there is any potential risk of exposure outside Fort Campbell.
As of April 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far is 680, including 20 deaths from the virus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the 101st Airborne Division: