FORT CAMPBELL, KY -- The 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss the measures to Fort Campbell to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Major Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion.
Public affairs officer at Fort Campbell says additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute to the discussion.
The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.
Fort Campbell says there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Campbell.