FORT KNOX, KY — Fort Knox in Kentucky will serve as the fourth Army corps headquarters, at the request of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Brett Guthrie.
That news came Tuesday in an announcement from McConnell's office. The Department of the Army granted a request from the three Kentucky congressmen to make Fort Knox the forth corps headquarters. The announcement says the new headquarters is "urgently needed to fulfill National Defense Strategy requirements and support U.S. forces and operations in Europe."
The announcement says the decision will bring about 635 additional soldiers to Kentucky. The Army plans to activate the new headquarters, which it will call V Corps, by fall this year.
"Fort Knox has proven itself as a leader in our nation’s armed forces time and again, and I’m delighted to announce Secretary (of the Army Ryan) McCarthy and (Chief of Staff of the Army) General (James) McConville answered my call to station V Corps headquarters in Kentucky," McConnell said in the announcement. "As the Army continues modernizing its force structure to counter evolving global threats, Fort Knox is best choice to meet our urgent national defense needs. With its unmatched level of community support, Fort Knox will offer V Corps a warm welcome."
McConnell said he hosted Defense Secretary Mark Esper last year to meet with the Knox Regional Development Alliance as part of his efforts to raise Kentucky's priorities with military leaders, "and I’m glad they recognized the great potential of this community."
The announcement also includes a statement from Paul, who said in part: "From working to protect Fort Knox’s energy independence capabilities, to advocating for service members at all of our military bases to be counted correctly by the census, I’m proud to be a voice for Kentucky’s soldiers, their families, and their communities."
In his own statement in the announcement, Guthrie said in part: "I personally spoke to Defense Secretary Mark Esper about their application last week. Fort Knox and the surrounding communities have the assets and the attitude to host these new soldiers and their families. Kentucky is a great place to be a soldier, and I look forward to welcoming the over six hundred troops that will be coming to Fort Knox as soon as October 2020."
Fort Knox covers 108,955 acres in three Kentucky counties, and it is certified as a city. It's 15 miles north of Elizabethtown and about 35 miles south of Louisville.
