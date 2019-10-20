Metropolis, IL— The Fort Massac Encampment this weekend gave thousands of visitors a chance to experience 17th and 18th century culture in real life.
The food, vendors and demonstrations all had historical elements.
Battle Reencator Charles Young says the comradery, friendship and family has kept him coming back to the Fort Massac Encampment for almost 50 years. Young calls it a hands-on historical learning experience you don't get in a classroom.
"It is the atmosphere, the family, the people with knowledge that is getting lost in the schools," Young said.
Vendors, music, battle reenactments, this encampment takes you back in time to the colonial era.
Another way that people can immerse themselves in the history of the era is through food, such as Indian fry bread with apple butter. They make it using different time period techniques.
Pamela Crouch makes lace in the same way people from the 1500 to 1800s did. For 11 years, she's come here to show people the way. Crouch says the encampment teaches about work ethic.
"In today's society, we get so accustomed to the ease of finding things and forget how our ancestors lived," Crouch said. "And what they did to give us what we have today.
She hopes that as people get a taste of the past, they can appreciate our present.