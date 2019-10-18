METROPOLIS — One of Illinois' most popular fall festivals returns to Fort Massac State Park this weekend, making history come alive for as many as hundreds of thousands of people.
The annual Fort Massac Encampment will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The state park is located on the Ohio River at 1308 E. 5th St. in Metropolis. Admission is free and parking is at the adjacent old fairgrounds.
The two-day event portrays the years 1757 to 1814, when Fort Massac was a military outpost for the French, the British and the Americans. All throughout the state park, re-enactors are dressed in period clothing and use period equipment to demonstrate what life was like.
One of the re-enactors, Bryant Boswell, said he and his group "come here annually to commemorate the date at which Lewis and Clark stopped at Fort Massac to recruit soldiers." Boswell portrays Capt. Daniel Bissell, commander of the fort.
Also with the group is reenactor Jim Wallace, who plays Sgt. John Ordway, the bookkeeper of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
"We try to keep it as authentic as we possibly can," said Wallace. "We don't have any modern things showing and we try to make it a real experience."
The Fort Massac Encampment attracts up to around 200,000 people every year.
"We show (visitors) simple things like how to start a fire. We explain about the clothing that was worn at that time. We tell about just how they lived and just what they had to go through," Wallace said.
While the Fort Massac Encampment officially opens to the public on Saturday, thousands of children flocked to the event on Friday for a unique educational experience.
"We really think that it's very important to let them hear the history of their own country, and make them realize how fortunate they are to be born and raised in the freest nation on the face of the Earth," said Boswell.
There will be an opening "posting of the colors" ceremony on Saturday and Sunday at the event. In addition, re-enactors will perform mock military battles. There are also storytellers, magic and puppet shows, music, and demonstrations of various trades, such as blacksmithing, basket-making, weaving and more.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources hosts the event, which is sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.