METROPOLIS, IL– The Fort Massac Encampment will make its return to Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis Oct. 16 and 17. The encampment was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The encampment begins with a "Posting of the Colours" ceremony at 10 a.m. both days. In the afternoon, mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will be performed by re-enactors on the Fort Massac grounds. To close the evening, a military retreat ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hundreds of military re-enactors will portray roles such as explorers, traders, settlers and soldiers in the early Illinois frontier.
Besides re-enactments, the festival will include family and children’s activities, musical entertainment, and period craft makers demonstrating blacksmithing, basket-making, weaving, and other skills will be staged throughout the encampment grounds. Food and drink also will be available.
For nearly 50 years the encampment festival provides visitors with a chance to see what life is like at Fort Massac during the 18th and 19th century. The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for personnel from France, Britain and the U.S.
Admission to the encampment is free. Parking is provided at the Old Fairgrounds adjacent to the park. Fort Massac State Park is closed to public vehicle traffic during festival hours.
Visitors will be asked to to observe proper Covid mitigations such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Fort Massac State Park is located on the Ohio River at 1308 East Fifth Street in Metropolis.