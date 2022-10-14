MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back this weekend in Metropolis, Illinois.
The encampment is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fort Massac State Park.
The event will include handcrafted items, a mock battle, fife and drum music, children's activities, food and more.
Allowing visitors to see what life was like a t Fort Massac in the 18th and early 19th centuries, the encampment draws thousands of history fans to Massac County each year.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources hosts the Fort Massac Encampment, and the DNR says attendees will see hundreds of military reenactors and other participants in period clothing. They'll demonstrate the roles explorers, traders, settlers and soldiers played on the early Illinois frontier.
Event highlights will include a Posting of the Colors ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and mock military battles and tactical demonstrations on the Fort Massac grounds starting at 3 p.m. both days. The event will close with a military retreat ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The DNR says throughout the encampment grounds, period craftspeople will demonstrate blacksmithing, basket-making, weaving and other skills.
Admission to the encampment is free, and parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds by the park. During festival hours, Fort Massac State Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic. The park is at 1308 East 5th St. in Metropolis.