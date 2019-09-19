METROPOLIS, IL— One of Illinois' most popular fall events is returning to in October.
The Fort Massac State Park will host the Encampment in Metropolis. The event allows visitors to experience life in the 18th and early 19th centuries.
Admission is free, food and drinks will be available. Parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds near the park.
The event runs from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th and 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th.
Activities include magic and puppet shows, live 18th century music, demonstrations of basket making, and much more.
Military battle reenactments and demonstrations will be performed by hundreds of participants in period clothing.
The Fort Massac Encampment is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fort Massac State Park, which opened as Illinois’ first state park in 1908, is located on the Ohio River at 1308 East Fifth Street in Metropolis.
For more information about the encampment and the park, contact the site office at 618-524-4712.