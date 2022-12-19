(AP) — Video game company Epic Games is paying a total of $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints involving children’s privacy and methods that tricked players into making purchases.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it has secured the record-breaking settlements from Epic Games for two cases.
It's refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to deceptive online techniques and billing practices.
It also agreed to pay a $275 million fine for collecting personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 13 without informing their parents or getting their consent.