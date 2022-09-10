CALVERT CITY, KY — Playing to pay it forward — all in honor of Preston Cope.
On Saturday, almost four dozen teams with players of all ages flocked to the ball fields of Calvert City for the fourth annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament.
Preston was killed four and a half years ago in the shooting at Marshall County High School.
He was just 15.
Local 6 talked to Preston's parents and others about turning such a tragic event into a time of joy and healing, all through the game of wiffle ball.
"It's just a lot of memories," said Brian Cope, Preston's father. "This is where Preston started, 4 years old."
"We have a lot of memories, lot of time here," said his mother, Teresa Cope.
Brian says his son loved baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals were his favorite team.
"He's smiling down now," Brian said. "I know he's got a big smile on his face. He would be beside himself to see this many people come out. This is just tremendous, and he would be right out there competing."
Last year's event brought out 27 teams. This year: 47 teams.
"We are so blessed and honored to have their support," Teresa said. "They've been there for us since January 2018, and we couldn't do it without them."
Tammy Renfrow's son Tanner played ball with Preston. She helped organize the tournament.
"Preston grew up on this ball field here with my son," Renfrow said. "They played baseball here up until middle school. It means a lot to me."
"We just want to be together and create a family gathering," Renfrow said.
Mallory Carnes of The Mat in Marshall County rallied her squads and brought seven teams. Some of the girls are as young as 5 years old.
"They think they're just playing wiffle ball," Carnes said. "They have no idea the impact they're making on the community by coming out and supporting the Cope family and having fun."
Marshall County school leaders, teachers and students participated too.
"It's turning a positive out of something that was really bad at one point, and now it's an ongoing good thing that's going back into the community," said Superintendent Steve Miracle. "It feels good to be a part of it."
'We hope that this continues to get bigger year after year," said Assistant Superintendent Chris Mason.
"We hear all the negative stuff and the bad stuff, and there's a lot of good stuff that needs to be reported because there's a lot of good people in the world," Brian said.
The event provides two scholarships to Marshall County High School students, but organizers say they hope in years to come they'll be able to provide 10 or more.
For more information go to the Memories of Preston Ryan Cope Facebook page.
You can also check out the website Play Like Preston.