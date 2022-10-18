PADUCAH — With the midterm elections just three weeks away, people are getting ready to vote. At the local level, the Paducah NAACP, WKCTC and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a candidate forum.
The forum gave candidates the opportunity to talk about their qualifications and to voice opinions on key issues.
Organizers said it's important. People need to be informed about who they're voting for.
Candidates running for positions like the Paducah City Commission spoke at the forum at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Current City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson talked about her experience.
"I personally have a track record of delivering success in many areas ranging from jobs to education to quality of life," said Wilson.
Former Commissioner Robert "Buz" Smith gave insight into his past history with city government.
"I think a lot of our growth today is a result of investments that we did, a lot of the work that we did in previous years during my term, which I was heavily involved with," said Smith.
Others, like Dujuan Thomas and Kiesha Curry, elaborated on local representation.
"Our representation should reflect the diversity within our community and it is time for a new voice to take a seat at the table," said Curry.
Thomas had similar sentiments. "I've seen firsthand what it's like not to have true representation and several of the citizens I've met over the past few months have shared with one similar stories," said Thomas.
Current City Commissioner David Guess talked about the city commission and the efforts commissioners have made to make the community better.
"That's what I've heard a lot, that we've been united, and I think we have," said Guess. "I think we're a good team, and I think we've gotten a lot accomplished."
Others, like Mike Reed, voiced criticisms about the administration.
"I suggest today that Paducah has erred from the faith of our fathers by trying to science falsely so called," said Reed.
While current City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson spoke about his ability to encourage others.
"I cast vision," said Henderson. "I give, motivate people on a regular basis how to grab and walk into that preferable future."
Current City Commissioner Carol Gault did not attend the forum because of illness.
However, there were other positions, ranging from McCracken County Judge Executive, County Commissioners, and Circuit Judge to District Judge and School Board members.
If you weren’t able to attend the forum, you can watch it in full in the video below.
Remember, the midterm elections are Nov. 8.