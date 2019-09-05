PADUCAH — In our area, hundreds of kids are living without stable homes.

Many of them have dealt with trauma and are currently in the foster care system. And right now, there is a big shortage of foster homes.

Former foster parent Leah Tilley said witnessing her foster kids' leaps and strides was one of the best parts of fostering. She encourages people to sign up to be foster parents, even if they are unsure.

"What they're looking for is that you're going to be able to help this young mind grow," Tilley said.

Timothy Donaldson fosters kids and says it is fulfilling.

"Although they may not be there forever, but to know that I've made an impact on that child," Donaldson said. "That's the reward."

While people like Donaldson have taken kids in, Benchmark Family Services still needs more homes. This week they have had 31 referrals and zero placements. Eight of them were because there were no homes available.

Rhonda Heath is the director of the foster care agency. She said these children have gone through abuse and neglect.

"These children have seen the worst of the worst," Heath said. "And it's up to us as a whole and our foster parents to show them that there is a better life out there."

Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel fostered and adopted four kids. She said drugs are the main reason kids get put in the foster care system in our area. She wants others to consider fostering.

"As far as I'm concerned, I don't care why you put your name on the list," Henschel said. "I'm just so grateful when people do, because we need the homes. And these kids deserve stable and safe homes."

"You want to help these children understand what true love is and that they do matter," Heath said. "That's where the foster parents come in."

To become a foster parent, you have to go through training to get certified. The training can be done through Benchmark Family Services.