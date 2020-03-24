MURRAY, KY -- Murray-Calloway County Hospital says its foundation is taking donations of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
The hospital says it has enough protective equipment to provide the care needed.
They are collecting more to be prepared if the COVID-19 situation becomes critical in Calloway County.
The Foundation will be collecting the following for hospital and clinic use.
- Face shields
- N95 3M 1860 masks
- Protective eyewear
- Goggles
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Other supplies required for staff safety
The donated PPE will be distributed to medical personnel who will be interacting with possible and known COVID-19 patients.
Those who would like to donate should email Philanthropy Office Keith Traivs at ktravis@murrayhospital.org or marketing@murrayhospital.org.
You can also call 270-227-0253 or 270-762-1908.