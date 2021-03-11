bluff fire1.jpg

This March 10, 2020, photo shows a wildfire burning in the Fountain Bluff Area of Shawnee National Forest. 

GORHAM, IL — The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire in the Fountain Bluff area of Shawnee National Forest grew to 33 acres as of Thursday afternoon. 

The fire that began Tuesday continued to burn Wednesday and Thursday, but the Forest Service says the fire is not expected to continue to grow further because of wet, rainy weather. 

The Forest Service, which is overseeing fire incident operations, says 17 firefighters from Forest Service units in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Oregon are working alongside Shawnee National Forest firefighters Thursday. 

Their goals are to protect the safety of firefighters and the public, as well as protecting natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and private property. 

The wildfire is in the Gorham area of Jackson County, Illinois. 