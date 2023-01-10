WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Five people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into drive-by shootings in southern Illinois, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says a series of drive-by shootings have happened in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale over the past several weeks. In connection to the investigations into those shootings, the sheriff's office says it located a "vehicle of interest" Sunday believed to have "ties to various criminal activities."
In a news release sent Tuesday, Sheriff Jeff Diederich said people who were in the vehicle were persons of interest in the shootings, and they were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in the county where a large fight happened during which guns were allegedly brandished and people were battered.
The sheriff's office says when deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away instead of submitting to the stop. The sheriff's office claims the suspects tried to dispose of evidence as they fled, but that evidence was later recovered and the suspects were arrested.
That evidence includes four handguns that the sheriff's office says investigators believe are connected to the shooting investigations.
Those arrested include a juvenile and four adults, who were each jailed in the Williamson County Jail.
The juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
The adults arrested include:
- Ambrose N. Godsey, charged with mob action and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Michael O. Evans, charge with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of controlled substance and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.
- Lawrence Abernathy, charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.
- Davaughn L. Graves, charged with mob action and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The sheriff's office says agencies investigating the shootings include the Carbondale Police Department, the Carterville Police Department, the Energy Police Department, the Herrin Police Department, the Marion Police Department, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson.