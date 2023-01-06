CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.
The Murray residents — 29-year-old Jessy Casey, 36-year-old Alyssa Turpin and 44-year-old April Wilkins — were each charged with first-degree trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Investigators say the Louisville man, 22-year-old Isiah Maffett, was arrested on the gun charge, as well as charges of first-degree possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
The sheriff's office says the four suspects were arrested Friday and jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.