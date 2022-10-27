Four arrested in connection to Paducah drug investigation

PADUCAH — Four people were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they found drugs and paraphernalia in a Paducah home.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug investigation.

They say they found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine pipes, money believed to be proceeds from drug sales, and other drug paraphernalia in the home. 

Four people were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in connection to the discovery: 57-year-old Leah Herring, 48-year-old Israel Nightingale, 36-year-old Aaron Story, and 41-year-old Chester Dixon. 