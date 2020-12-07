PADUCAH — Police arrested four people accused of breaking into a man's motel room in Paducah and assaulting him.
Twenty-seven-year-old twin brothers Kilon and Tilon Hill, 48-year-old Marressa L. McKinney and 43-year-old Mack T. Anderson are accused of breaking into a room in a motel on Broadway Street Saturday evening and beating the man who was inside.
When officers arrived at the motel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, they found the victim on the ground outside the motel, the Paducah Police Department says. The man told officers four people kicked open his motel room door, and assaulted him. The man told officers he ran out of the room and fell from the second-floor balcony. Then, police say, the four suspects took the stairs down to where the man fell and continued to assault him.
The man broke his leg when he fell from the balcony, and police say he was taken to a local hospital.
The four suspects were detained at the scene, and they were ultimately arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The Hill brothers were both charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery. McKinney and Anderson were charged with first-degree burglary and complicity to first-degree robbery.