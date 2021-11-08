PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating after someone stole three SUVs, a car and two dealership registration plates from a local BMW dealership.
The Paducah Police Department says a Bluegrass BMW employee discovered the burglary when he arrived at work Monday morning and called the police.
The vehicles that were taken include a white 2021 and a gray 2022 BMW X3M SUV, a gray 2022 BMW 750i sedan and a black 2022 BMW X5 M50i SUV.
Investigators believe the burglary happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday. The police department says the thieves pried a door to the dealership open and searched through multiple offices. The registration plates were taken from a desk drawer.
Officers ask anyone with information about the theft and anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area early Monday morning to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Tip can also be shared with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411. Click here to use the city of Paducah's online police tip form.