WEST KENTUCKY — Four tornadoes touched down briefly in west Kentucky during storms that swept through the region Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Paducah has confirmed.
They included one in Hickman County, one in Graves County and two in Marshall County.
The first tornado that struck was north of Water Valley in Hickman County, with nearly a 2.5 mile path. Winds were around 80 mph, causing damage to some outbuildings and twisted up trees.
The strongest tornado confirmed from Wednesday evening's storms was an EF-1 with 90 mph winds in Graves County, just to the north of Mayfield.
The two tornadoes that touched down in Marshall County occurred right before 5 p.m. The first was 4 miles northeast of Benton with 70 mph winds. The second was 5 miles northeast of Benton with 85 mph winds. Both were EF-0 tornadoes, probably from the same embedded updraft on the line.