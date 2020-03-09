FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear says there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky.
The cases have been confirmed in Fayette, Harrison, and Jefferson counties.
Lexington is in Fayette County and Louisville is in Jefferson County.
All four are in isolation.
Beshear has also issued an executive order that will waive all co-pays and deductibles for private insurance and state government employees for coronavirus testing.
A state of emergency was declared in the state on Friday by the governor.
A hotline has been set up for people to call about the coronavirus. That number is 1-800-722-5725. You can also see the latest updates from the state by clicking here.