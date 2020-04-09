PULASKI COUNTY, IL -- Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Pulaski County, Illinois.
The Southern Seven Health Department says one of the patients is a man in his 40's.
The other three are currently in isolation at the Pulaksi County Detention Center in Ullin.
A case was reported in Pulaski County earlier this week, but then transferred to another county.
That means the total number of cases in the county is currently at 4.
