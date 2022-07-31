MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah.
The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Brittany Villa was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Villa was on felony probation for drug offenses at the time of her arrest.
Detectives continued their investigation and identified the source of supply out of Louisville, KY.
On 07/30/2022 detectives arranged to have three pounds of Methamphetamine delivered from the source to an apartment on N 34th Street in Paducah. At approximately 1120pm three men from Louisville, KY arrived at the apartment to deliver the Methamphetamine and were taken into custody. They were identified as 24 year old Jerry Mayes, 34 year old Reginald Smith and 24 year old Eric Johnson. During a search of the vehicle detectives located approximately three pounds of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
All three men were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.