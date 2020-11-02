MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Monday afternoon following a search warrant on Lane Rd. West in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Detectives and deputies conducted several drug investigations that led to them obtaining a search warrant for 445 Lane Rd. West in McCracken County.
The search warrant was executed just after 2 p.m. Monday.
48-year-old Charles Huff, 31-year-old Kristy Houser, 47-year-old Jesse Day Jr. and 55-year-old James McIntosh were arrested at the residence on drug offenses.
During a search of the residence and a camper on the property, detectives located crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale, ecstasy pills, marijuana paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Charles Huff was also arrested on several outstanding McCracken County arrest warrants.
All four individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The charges for each have been listed below.
Arrested: Charles Huff 48, of Lane Road West
Charges: Trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or greater offense, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Arrested: James McIntosh 55, of Lane Road West
Charges: Trafficking in Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Arrested: Kristy Houser 31, of Lane Road West
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Arrested: Jesse Day Jr. 47 of Lane Road West
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia