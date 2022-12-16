MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business.
The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
Police say they found a vehicle matching that description in the parking lot of another business. Officers found two suspects inside the vehicle and others inside the business, the police department says.
Officers detained the four men at the business, and the police department claims they found "a large amount of counterfeit bills" inside the men's wallets and their car.
The car was towed to the city's impound lot, and the men were taken to the police station for questioning.
Additionally, the police department says investigators found more counterfeit bills torn up inside the business after watching store surveillance video.
The four men — 27-year-old Jason Smalls of Orlando, 19-year-old Malik Jones of Tampa, 18-year-old Travis Jones of Tampa and 19-year-old Jimmie Council of Sefner, Florida — with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Smalls was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The Murray Police Department says Murray State Public Safety assisted police in this investigation.