Around 48 million people every year experience the symptoms of foodborne illness — or food poisoning — and severe cases can land you in the hospital or worse. It typically happens when you eat foods that have been contaminated due to unsafe handling.
Martie salt has the food safety mistakes you should stop doing right now to avoid getting sick.
Not washing reusable bags
Even if you've washed your hands, produce, and utensils before cooking, have you washed your reusable grocery bags? Researchers found uncooked meat juices on 41 percent of the grocery bags they tested, so not washing your bag can spread bacteria to the rest of your food before even leaving the store.
Not sanitizing counters
Another mistake you could be making is not sanitizing your kitchen counter. Listeria can stay on kitchen counters for up to six days and wiping down your counters will not get rid of the bacteria. You will need to use a disinfecting spray and let it sit long enough to kill the germs.
Cross contamination
Where you put raw meat in your fridge could also cause a problem. If you put it on a top shelf, it can leak into your product drawer and spread bacteria to your fruits and vegetables. Wrap raw meat in a plastic bag and store it in the bottom of the fridge.
Leaving food out
Never leave food out for two long. It shouldn't be in the "danger zone" — between 40 and 140 degrees — for over two hours.