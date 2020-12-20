GRAVES COUNTY, KY - Kentucky State Police say four people are dead after a shooting at a home on Smith's Lane in Mayfield.
Details are very limited at this time, but KSP says dispatch received a call around 8:25 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, troopers found four bodies inside the home.
Our crew on the scene says the Graves County Coroner was at the home. KSP says all autopsies are scheduled tomorrow at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
This is a developing story and we'll provide updates as we get them.