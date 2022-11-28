PADUCAH — Four Paducah Tilghman High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the prestigious Coca-Cola Scholars Program, the Paducah Public School District reports.
According to a Monday release, over 91,000 students across the country applied for the program but only 1,557 were chosen to continue through the selection process. The semifinalists were chosen based on their "academic excellence, outstanding leadership, and dedication to their community as demonstrated in school and community activities," the release explains. In a statement included in the release, Tilghman Principal Allison Stieg proudly said all four students "have been consistently dedicated to both academic excellence and meaningful service to our school and community.”
As the scholarship process progresses, 250 semifinalists will be named Regional Finalists. Finally, 150 students will become bonafide Coca-Cola Scholars, each receiving $20,000 college scholarships. Scroll down to read more about each Tilghman semifinalist; four of only 33 high school seniors in Kentucky chosen to advance in the process.
Maya Romanak
- Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, participant in the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, and graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth LEAD Class #11
- Former Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador
- Volunteered for many years as a Teaching Assistant, stage crew member, and performer for Market House Theatre. She also wrote, arranged, and directed the music for Market House Theatre’s “Shakespeare in the Park” performances two years in a row.
- Member of Tilghman’s Varsity Soccer Team, Choir, Concordia, and Another Shade of Blue, and has had her visual art featured in the Yeiser Art Center Teen Spirit Exhibit twice.
Nathanial Skinner
- National Merit Commended Student, AP Scholar, Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth LEAD Class #11, and is Tilghman’s male nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
- Member of the Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador Alumni Advisory Board.
- Recently named a Paducah Rotary Student of the Month.
- Member of the Paducah Tilghman Varsity Soccer Team and devotional leader for Tilghman’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
- President of the Tilghman Student Council, Chaplain on the Executive Committee for the Baptist Health Medical Explorers Post 2501, Tilghman Student Ambassador
- Member of: the Tilghman Orchestra, Pep Band, Paducah Community Band, Time on the Strings, Academic Team, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Beta Club Pep Club, and Sustainability Club.
- He has served as a volunteer, paid tutor, and mentor at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. He also volunteers with: Community Kitchen, Family Kitchen, Starfish Orphan Ministries, Christmas in the Park, Tornado Alley Christmas Angels, and Mayfield Tornado Relief, and went on a mission trip to El Salvador.
Alicia Durfee
- Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, President and Social Media Director for the Tilghman Interact Club, and Treasurer of the National Honor Society, graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth LEAD Class #11.
- Member of Tilghman’s Track and Field and Cross Country teams and active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
- Member of: Tilghman’s Pep Club, Beta Club, FBLA, Concert Choir, Local Sewing Club.
- Extensive volunteer experience serving on a mission trip to El Salvador and working with the Build a Bed program, Community Kitchen, Starfish Orphan Ministries, Paducah Day Nursery, Paducah Senior Citizens Center, and the Save Our Rivers program.
Addie Franklin
- Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and a graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth LEAD Class #11.
- Dance Instructor, student, and performer at DanceMHT.
- Volunteer Teaching Assistant with the Market House Theatre (since 5th grade).
- Member of: Tilghman’s Concert Choir, Concordia, Another Shade of Blue, National Honor Society, Sustainability Club, Student Council, Beta Club and Interact Club.
- Tilghman Student Ambassador.
- Plant researcher and cultivator with her own online plant shop.
- Volunteer experience at Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center, the American Red Cross Blood Drives, Starfish Orphan Ministries, Merryman House, and on mission trips to El Salvador and South Carolina.
According to the release, the Coca-Cola Scholars program is the largest corporate-sponsored achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. The foundation has reportedly provided over $78 million in scholarships nationwide since the program's inception 35 years ago. Click here to read more about the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.