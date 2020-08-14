SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 14 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, four of these counties are in the Local 6 area.
IDPH says a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The 14 counties include Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union, and Will Counties.
Last week, five counties in the Local 6 area were considered to be at a warning level, Jackson, Perry, Saline, Union, and Williamson.
IDPH says these counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthdays parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household.
Public health officials says they are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.
Local health departments say they are finding it hard to get the information necessary to stop local transmission, by quickly identifying exposures from contacts of cases and businesses.
Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to on-going transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.
IDPH says several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measure to help slow the spread of the virus, they say they are increasing testing and working with local businesses to educate and spot check mask wearing and guideline adherence.
IDPH say they use many indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity or if there are warning signs of increased risk.
- New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
- Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
- ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
- Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
- Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
These are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do. IDPH says the metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.
A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.