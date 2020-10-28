FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $9 million in funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to 11 cities and 19 counties— including four counties in the Local 6 area, for improvement of local streets and roads.
“Transportation infrastructure is more than just interstate highways and massive bridges,” said Gov. Beshear. “For most people, day in and day out, the most important infrastructure is the streets and roads that lead to their front door or school or work place. The funding we’re announcing today helps our city and county governments maintain those vital local routes.”
The funding - $9,246,953 - will reimburse these counties and cities for pavement repairs, resurfacing and drainage ditching on roadways that were rated poor condition.
In Ballard County, the City of Kevil will be getting a total of $49,970 for resurface and draining projects on two roadways. The City of Barlow will be getting a total of $223,000 for resurface projects on 11 roadways.
Calloway County is receiving a total of $1,244,505 for resurface projects on 16 roadways.
Caldwell County will receive a total of $163,300 for resurface projects on two roadways.
Livingston County is receiving a total of $203,112 for resurface projects on four roadways.
Click here to see a full list of awards.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer for District One Keith Todd says these are some significant projects in our area.
The governor's office says the projects were submitted for funding consideration from local officials and in each case, KYTC district engineers assessed road conditions to find the most critical needs based on safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.