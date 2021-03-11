These are the winners of West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program.

2021 Winners of the WKCTC Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program

The 2021 winners of the WKCTC Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program are Distinguished Faculty Award (Pre-K-5th) Award Winner Beverly Claybrooks, Fulton County Elementary School Second Grade teacher; Distinguished Faculty Award (6th-12th grades) Winner Danette Humphrey, Paducah Middle School Instructional Coach/GTC teacher; Distinguished Administrator Award Winner Sondra Gibbs, Fulton County Elementary School principal; and Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award Winner Marianna L. Romero, Reidland Elementary School Family Resource Center Director.

WPSD Local 6 and the Paducah Sun are proud 2021 bronze partners of this year's event. 

Video of the Fulton County School District's premiere watch party event at the high school shows how the the five nominees were greeted with applause from fellow teachers, friends and family members.

Watch the full virtual award program from WKCTC: