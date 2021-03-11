These are the winners of West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program.
They are Beverly Claybrooks, Danette Humphrey, Sondra Gibbs and Marianna Romero.
Claybrooks, a Fulton County Elementary School second-grade teacher, received the Distinguished Faculty Award for pre-K through fifth-grade. Humphrey, a Paducah Middle School instructional coach and GTC teacher, received the Distinguished Faculty Award for sixth- through 12-grade.
Gibbs, who is principal of Fulton County Elementary School, won the Distinguished Administrator Award.
Romero, who is Reidland Elementary School Family Resource Center director, received the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award.
WPSD Local 6 and the Paducah Sun are proud 2021 bronze partners of this year's event.
Video of the Fulton County School District's premiere watch party event at the high school shows how the the five nominees were greeted with applause from fellow teachers, friends and family members.
Watch the full virtual award program from WKCTC: