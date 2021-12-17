CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Four men from Michigan were arrested Thursday in Princeton, Kentucky, after authorities say they were stealing things from tornado-damaged cars and homes.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says detectives from its department of criminal investigations were helping Princeton police with recovery and response efforts on Meadowbrook Drive Thursday when they noticed four men and approached them for questioning.
Cameron's office claims the detectives learned that the men stole property in the area, targeting homes and vehicles impacted by the storms. The detectives worked with the Princeton Police Department to arrest the four men, all of whom are from Michigan.
Sevon E. Gowen of Sturgis, Michigan, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and first-degree promoting contraband. Brandon L. Ransbottom of Bronson, Michigan, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of handgun by a felon and possession of marijuana.
Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.
Booking photos of Gowen and Ransbottom were posted to the Caldwell County Jail website. Local 6 has requested copies of the Stantons' booking photos, and will add them to this story once they are available.