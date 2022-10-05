PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested.
During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said they'd seized 8,000 fentanyl pills in the investigation so far, as well as six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 in cash.
As of Wednesday, a police department spokeswoman tells Local 6 the four additional suspects arrested in the case include Paducah residents 24-year-old Michael J. Abbage, 21-year-old Romeneo L. Beard and 47-year-old Lisa D. Collins, as well as 21-year-old McKenzie N. Hopkins of Ledbetter.
Abbage is charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. Police say he was on probation for a 2021 charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument at the time of his arrest.
Beard and Hopkins are also charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.
Collins is charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and speeding 10 mph over the limit.
The remaining suspects charged in the case who have not yet been arrested include:
Michelle L. Cohoon, 45, of Grogan Circle: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl.
Lavance N. Davenport Jr., 27, of South 6th Street: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.
Channing T. Grentzer, 24, of Stately Vision Lane: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.
Xavier R. McPhee, 34, of Walter Jetton Drive: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Victor A. Morales-Martinez, 24, of Mayfield, Kentucky: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.