Paducah drug trafficking suspects arrested .jpg

From left, Michael J. Abbage, Romeneo L. Beard, Lisa D. Collins and McKenzie N. Hopkins.

PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. 

During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said they'd seized 8,000 fentanyl pills in the investigation so far, as well as six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 in cash. 

As of Wednesday, a police department spokeswoman tells Local 6 the four additional suspects arrested in the case include Paducah residents 24-year-old Michael J. Abbage, 21-year-old Romeneo L. Beard and 47-year-old Lisa D. Collins, as well as 21-year-old McKenzie N. Hopkins of Ledbetter. 

Michael Abbage mugshot.gif

Michael J. Abbage

Abbage is charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. Police say he was on probation for a 2021 charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument at the time of his arrest. 

Romeneo Beard mugshot.gif

Romeneo L. Beard
Makenzie Hopkins mugshot.gif

McKenzie N. Hopkins

Beard and Hopkins are also charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Lisa D. Collins mugshot.gif

Lisa D. Collins

Collins is charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and speeding 10 mph over the limit. 

The remaining suspects charged in the case who have not yet been arrested include:

Michelle L. Cohoon.jpg

Michelle L. Cohoon

Michelle L. Cohoon, 45, of Grogan Circle: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl.

Lavance N. Davenport Jr..jpg

Lavance N. Davenport Jr.

Lavance N. Davenport Jr., 27, of South 6th Street: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.

Channing T. Grentzer.jpg

Channing T. Grentzer

Channing T. Grentzer, 24, of Stately Vision Lane: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Xavier R. McPhee.jpg

Xavier R. McPhee

Xavier R. McPhee, 34, of Walter Jetton Drive: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Victor A. Morales-Martinez.jpg

Victor A. Morales-Martinez

Victor A. Morales-Martinez, 24, of Mayfield, Kentucky: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.