GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County, the local health department says. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 21.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, the Graves County Health Department announced four new cases that include a woman in her 70s who is in isolation at home, as well as three people being treated in isolation in the hospital: a woman in her 90s a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s.
“This disease is terribly contagious. If you feel like you are becoming ill at all, please self-isolate” Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford said in the news release.
Tuesday night, the health department sent another news release announcing three more cases. Those cases include a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 20s, both of whom are in isolation in their homes, as well as a woman in her 60s who is in isolation in the hospital.
Also in Graves County, a Mayfield nursing home has confirmed several staff members and patients have tested positive for the virus. We do not yet know how many of those cases are among the cases announced by the county health department Tuesday. For more information on the cases at that nursing home, Mills Health and Rehabilitation Center, click the article link to the upper left of this story.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
