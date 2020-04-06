JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department says.
The Jackson County Health Department says the new cases are all women who acquired the novel coronavirus disease locally. One woman is in her 40s, another is in her 30s and another is in her 20s. Those three women are isolated at home and are doing well, according to the health department.
The fourth woman is in her 80s. The health department says she is "doing fair," and hse is isolated in a long-term care facility.
The four new cases bring the number of confirmed laboratory positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County to 16. One patient in Jackson County has died, and the health department says four of the 16 patients have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials are investigating the four cases confirmed Monday, looking into whether anyone could have been exposed to the virus through contact with them. People found to have had significant exposure may be placed on home quarantine.
Across the state, 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases since testing began in the state to 12,262.
The IDPH also announced 33 more COVID-19 patients have died in Illinois, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 307.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.