MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Marshall County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, the county health department announced.
Announcing the new cases via its Facebook page, the Marshall County Health Department said the latest cases include a 38-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who are all self-isolating in their respective homes, as well as a 74-year-old woman who is in isolation in an area hospital.
The cases announced Wednesday bring the total number of cases in Marshall County to 20.
The health department reports that 10 of those cases have fully recovered from the illness, and been released from monitoring.
