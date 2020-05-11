MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The total number of positive COVID-19 tests in McCracken County now stands at 75 after four new cases were confirmed Monday, the Purchase District Health Department says.
The new cases include a 51-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old female, according to a news release from the health department.
Of the 75 total cases, the health department says 50 have recovered.
No new deaths were reported. To date, a total of two COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in McCracken County.
In the other counties the Purchase District Health Department serves, the number of cases remains at eight in Ballard, three in Carlisle, five in Hickman and one in Fulton.
The health department says seven of the eight Ballard County cases have recovered. One person has recovered in Carlisle County, and one person has recovered in Hickman County.
One coronvirus-related death has been confirmed in Carlisle County.
Meanwhile, the Marshall County Health Department confirmed one new case on Monday. In a post to its Facebook page, the health department says the new case is a 23-year-old man who is in stable condition. He is self-isolating in his home.
The Marshall County Health Department says the new case brings the county's total to 34. But, the health department says 22 people have fully recovered so far.
One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Marshall County.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: