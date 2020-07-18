LEDBETTER, KY - Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies have charged four people as the result of a three month investigation into illegal drug activity in Ledbetter, KY.
Gerald R. Barton of Ledbetter, KY was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, illegal possession of legend drugs (72 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count) and endangering the welfare of a minor (3 counts).
Melissa K. Barton of Ledbetter, KY was charged with the following charges: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree, illegal possession of legend drugs (72 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (one count), endangering the welfare of a minor (three counts) and Unlawfully Dispensing Legend Drugs Without a License (1st offense)
Kaylee C. Barton of Ledbetter, KY was charged with the following charges: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree ( First offense over two grams/Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (First offense less than ten dosage units of Lortab) and endangering the welfare of a minor (3 counts).
Jacob D. Faulkner of Karnak, IL was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The arrests are the result of an investigation that began on April 16, 2020 when a search warrant was served at 157 Pin Oak Drive in Ledbetter, KY.
Kentucky State Police Post 1, Livingston County animal control agents and units from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office assisted the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in executing the warrant as there were several separate residences on this property. During the search a quantity of methamphetamine and a large quantity of illegally obtained legend drugs were recovered.
During the execution of the search warrant, Department of Community Based Services Social Workers were contacted to come and investigate the living conditions of several children that resided on the property. Deputy, Jeremy Hillyard, is the lead investigator of this case.
This investigation is still on going and other arrests are possible. Gerald Barton, Melissa Barton, Kaylee Barton and Jacob Faulkner were lodged in the McCracken County Jail on July 16, 2020.