Weather Alert

...Small Hail Possible in Thundershowers This Afternoon... Due to cold temperatures aloft, scattered thundershowers will continue to be capable of producing small hail. Do not be surprised to see pea to dime sized hail come out of one of the stronger showers or storms. Gusty winds to 40 mph may accompany a stronger shower or storm as well. The best chance of this occurring will be in the Evansville Tri State area.