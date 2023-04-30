PADUCAH - At around 1:10 a.m. this morning, Paducah Police responded to a shooting at W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah.
According to a police report, there were multiple gunshots at what police call a prom "after party.
Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were hit by the gun shots and received non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have more information, call the police department at 270-444-8550.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.